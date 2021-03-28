Chainalysis has crypto’s ‘heightened momentum’ to thank for multibillion-dollar valuation By Cointelegraph

Chainalysis has crypto’s ‘heightened momentum’ to thank for multibillion-dollar valuation
Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis recently added $100 million to its books thanks to investments from a number of parties, including Salesforce (NYSE:) CEO Marc Benioff.
In a report from CNBC on Friday, Chainalysis CEO Michael Gronager suggested that the success of this fundraising round was due to a feeling of “heightened momentum” in the cryptocurrency space.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.