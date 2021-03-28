Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Accepts His NAACP Image Award

Chadwick Boseman “was an uncommon artist and an even more uncommon person.”
Chadwick Boseman is a legend. His widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, remembered her late husband when she accepted his NAACP Image Award for the actor’s performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
“Thank you NAACP Image Awards for always giving him his flowers,” she said in her speech. “He was an uncommon artist and an even more uncommon person. But the manner in which we lost him is not uncommon at all. Not in our community.”
“Black people in this country are 20 percent more likely to be diagnosed with colon cancer and 40 percent more likely to die from it,” Taylor continued. “The age for routine screening has recently been lowered to 45 so if you are 45 years of age or older, please get screened. Don’t put it off any longer, please get screened.”
Even though Taylor said that the “disease is beatable,” she noted that it’s important to be “proactive” with your health.
“Please, you are so needed and you are so loved,” she said. “Please take your health into your own hands.”
