Cassie Introduces Newborn Baby Girl Sunny, Husband Pens Emotional Letter to Their Kids

Congratulations are in order for Cassie and her husband Alex Fine as she welcomes her second child, a bouncing baby girl, with the personal trainer and he celebrates it with a letter to their children.

R&B star Cassie has given birth to her second child.

The singer and her husband, personal trainer Alex Fine, welcomed a little sister for their 15-month-old daughter Frankie earlier this week, and introduced the newborn to fans on Instagram on Saturday (27Mar21).

Alongside a slideshow of photos of the new family of four, Cassie wrote, “On Monday March 22nd, 2021 @ 10:22am our hearts got bigger.”

“Welcome to the world baby girl! We love you so much Sunny Cinco Fine!”

The new dad also took to social media to celebrate the happy news with an emotional note to his girls.

“Letter to my Daughters Frankie Stone Fine & Sunny Cinco Fine,” he shared. “I woke up this morning with you two and your mama and took a moment to let it sink in that we created the perfect family that isn’t perfect but its filled with so much love.”

“I always thought my purpose was to inspire others through wellness and give back to those who are less fortunate but I was wrong,” he continued.

“That is my legacy and you two girls are my purpose, I am put on this earth so I can help you shine and have your beautiful lights touch a lot of people. Just holding both of you I know you are destined for absolutely amazing things and I’m put on this earth to support what you two love doing.”

“I’m so happy you two are so close on age like myself and my brothers because you will quickly learn that iron sharpens iron and you two will make each other better.”

“I hope you read this when you go to your prom, graduation, when you’re married with your own families (I have to approve of course), and even when I’m gone (not for 100 more years don’t worry) to understand how much my heart is filled with joy, pride, and love for my 3 girls. I am happy you chose me as your Da (sic).”

Cassie and Fine began dating in late 2018, following her split from longterm boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs, and she revealed she was pregnant in June, 2019.

She and Fine became engaged that August, and tied the knot in Malibu, California a month later.