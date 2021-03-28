Campsite fight leaves two men injured and one arrested in Yarrawonga

Police are scouring the grounds for evidence after being called to Forges Bend Track in Yarrawonga about 8pm yesterday, where two men were found with multiple injuries.
Officers have spoken with a number of campers at the scene, as the investigation into the altercation ramps up.
SES volunteers and major crime detectives are also at the scene investigating.
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined.
A 63-year-old man, understood to be the occupant of a caravan at the campground, was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital last night with serious head and leg injuries.
A 23-year-old man was also taken to The Alfred hospital in a serious but stable condition, with substantial upper body injuries.
Police arrested a 53-year-old man at the scene.
He remains in custody assisting officers with their inquiries at Wangaratta.
“What I can say at the moment is that we have a number of crime scenes ahead of us,” Detective Sergeant Marcus Boyd said.
“It’s a little bit early to understand exactly what’s happened.
“A couple of witnesses are in hospital and we haven’t been able to speak to them on a formal basis at this stage.”
It is understood some “edged weapons” may have been involved in the altercation.
Whether the three men were known to each other is still unknown.