Call of Duty Player Diamondcon Joins NFT Craze By CoinQuora

Call of Duty gamer introduces NFT into the community of FPS gaming.

NFT will change the era of the gaming industry.

Diamongcon NFT will be the first in the COD universe

Diamondcon is one of the best Call of Duty (COD) league players globally and part of the Subliners eSports team. Moreover, he is the first-ever professional eSports player who introduces a non-fungible token (NFT) into the rising community of FPS gaming.

Besides, he established a significant number of followers on Twitch and Twitter. In addition, his followers will soon be able to buy an NFT of Diamondcon and claim bragging rights to that 200 IQ game clip.

Also, many players spend loads of cash on skin game passes and in-game purchases. But, they never owned any of them. Now NFT will change the era of the gaming industry. Before, no one knew about NFTs a year ago, but now it’s a new craze. Best of all, paying money on gaming will no longer be a bad invest…

