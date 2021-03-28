BTC, KLAY, VET, SOL, KSM By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, KLAY, VET, SOL, KSM

In trading, selling a position is as important as buying it at the right time. Therefore, the big question that could be troubling traders is whether or not (BTC) price will enter a bearish phase or will the bull run continue after this week’s pullback.

PlanB, the creator of the popular Bitcoin stock-to-flow model, recently tweeted that the crypto bull run has only started and is “nowhere near the end of it.”

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360