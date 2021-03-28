Brisbane to enter new lockdown with four new cases

Brisbane residents will be locked down from 5pm tonight after four new cases of locally transmitted coronavirus were identified.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was “very worried” and had not slept as she confirmed the cases were the highly-infectious UK strain.

Health Minister Dr Jeanette Young described the spread as “significant”.

There are now seven cases in total in the outbreak, which started three weeks ago after a doctor treating a COVID-19 patient was infected.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed that a young man in the Brisbane community has tested positive to COVID-19. (9News)

One of the cases is a brother of another person with the virus.

Two colleagues of the second new case have been infected. They were in Gladstone while infectious but are not in self-quarantine.

Late last night another case was diagnosed in a nurse working in a coronavirus ward.

Her sister also has the virus.

Both had been in Byron Bay while infectious.

Dr Young said she does not know how the other two new cases are linked. She suggested one could be a housemate of another patient.

More than 11,000 tests have been done in Queensland over the past 24 hours.

‘This is the right thing’

Ms Palaszczuk earlier told Today the city would not enter a lockdown unless there were new untraced cases.

She has now told residents a lockdown is the best move to keep Queenslanders safe.

The premier has urged people not to panic buy. Residents will still be able to leave the home to shop under the lockdown rules.

The only other reasons to leave the house are for essential work, caring for a vulnerable person or exercise.

“They can go out and exercise in a family group or if they’re by themselves with one other person from a different family group,” Dr Young said.

People can have two visitors to their home.

Schools will remain open for children of essential workers.

Masks will be required outdoors.

Ms Palaszczuk said Scott Morrison had accepted her proposal to halve the rate of international arrivals to 1300 people a week.