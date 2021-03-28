Bowen Yang SNL Anti-Asian Hate Weekend Update

“We ride at dawn, grandmas!”
“Things for Asians in this country have been bleak for the past two weeks — and all the weeks before that since forever,” he began.
“If someone’s personality is ‘punch an Asian grandma,’ it’s not a dialogue. I have an Asian grandma. You want to punch her? There ain’t no common ground, Mama.”
Bowen then urged people to do more, saying, “Why are you telling me that you tipped your manicurist well? Let me know when you get on your knees and scrub her feet while she looks at your phone, do more.”
“I’m just a comedian. I don’t have all the answers. But I’m not just looking for them online. I’m looking around me. The GoFundMe for Xiao Zhen Xie, the grandmother who fought back against her attacker, raised $900,000, which she immediately gave back to the community. That’s where we are as Asians. Now come meet us there.”
Bowen then shared that he tells himself the Mandarin phrase 加油, which roughly translates to “fuel up.”
“I don’t know what’s helpful to say to everyone, but that’s what I say to myself,” he continued. “Fuel up. Do more. It’s the year of the metal ox, which basically means a car. So everyone, get in, buckle up, it’s no pee breaks. We ride at dawn, grandmas!”
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.