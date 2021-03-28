Body of missing teenager found in waters of SA

The body of a missing 16-year-old boy has been found in waters off South Australia.



Shortly before 2pm yesterday emergency services were called to Innes National Park after a group of people were swept off the rocks at Browns Beach.



Four people managed to make it to safety at Browns Beach, but a teenage boy did not make it back and was not able to be located.

Police, local fishermen, Sea Rescue, SES, CFS, National Parks and PolAir searched for several hours but were not able to locate the boy.



Their search was suspended due to fading light but restarted this morning.



Police divers located his body just before 11.30am today.

