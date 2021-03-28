Bison Trails supports Crypto.com’s payments blockchain with key infrastructure By Cointelegraph

Bison Trails supports Crypto.com’s payments blockchain with key infrastructure
Blockchain infrastructure provider Bison Trails has announced another major industry partnership, this time with Crypto.com, a leading digital currency exchange looking to bring familiar transactional use cases to cryptocurrency markets.
Bison Trails is providing key infrastructure to Crypto.org, Crypto.com’s public, open-source payments blockchain. As part of the mainnet launch, Bison Trails will provide reliable validator node infrastructure to optimize validation and governance participation.
