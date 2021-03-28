Australia’s Prime Minister announces cabinet reshuffle By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Tokyo
CANBERRA (Reuters) – Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday announced a Cabinet reshuffle following a series of damaging allegations.
Morrison said Linda Reynolds will leave the role of Minister of Defence and will replaced by Peter Dutton, who was previously Minister of Home Affairs.
Christian Porter will leave as Attorney General and Minister for Industrial Relations and will be replaced by Michaelia Cash.
