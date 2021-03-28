Australia sees record $104 bln of iron ore exports this financial year

Article content

MELBOURNE — Australia expects to log a record A$136 billion ($103.85 billion) from iron ore exports this financial year, as global steel-making recovers after a COVID-19 led downturn, a government report showed on Monday.

The country’s most valuable economic export is expected to earn more than A$100 billion per year for the next half decade as miners like BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue dig out more iron ore from Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

Further out, gains from the export of new energy materials like copper, lithium and nickel are expected to offset lower contributions from thermal coal, according to the report by the Department of Industry.

Iron ore shipments are expected to rise from 900 million tonnes in 2020–21 to 1.1 billion tonnes by 2025–26, as the country expects to retain its dominant marketshare even as Brazilian supply recovers.

China’s push into Guinea is underway, with Rio Tinto now reviewing infrastructure costs that include port connections and more than 600 kilometers of railway, it said. Full production is not expected before 2027 or 2028.

The southern blocks of the Simandou deposit are controlled by a joint venture between Rio Tinto, Chinalco and the Guinean government, while the northern area is controlled by the China-backed SMB-Winning Consortium which is closer to development having signed a $14 billion infrastructure contract, it noted.