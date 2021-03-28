Australia military chief joins international of Myanmar civilian killings

General Angus Campbell and his counterparts from countries, including the US, UK and New Zealand, released a statement after Myanmar security forces killed 114 unarmed people on Saturday, in a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

The fatalities included at least six children between the ages of 10 and 16, according reports.

General Angus Campbell, Chief of the ADF, has joined international military heads in condemning civilian deaths in Myanmar. (Getty images)

“As chiefs of defence, we condemn the use of lethal force against unarmed people by the Myanmar Armed Forces and associated security services,” the statement said.

“We urge the Myanmar Armed Forces to cease violence and work to restore respect and credibility with the people of Myanmar that it has lost through its actions.”

The escalating violence has prompted a UN human rights expert to accuse the junta of committing “mass murder” and to criticise the international community for not doing enough to stop it. But it has not so far stopped either the demonstrations against the February 1 takeover — or the violent response of the military and police to them.

A civilian protester is treated by paramedics after the bloody protests in Myanmar. (Getty Images) (Getty)

Local outlet Myanmar Now reported that the junta’s troops shot at mourners at the funeral in the city of Bago for Thae Maung Maung, a 20-year-old killed on Saturday. He was reportedly a member of the All Burma Federation of Student Union, which has a long history of supporting pro-democracy movements in the country.

According to the report, several people attending the funeral were arrested. It did not say if anyone was hurt or killed. But at least nine people were killed elsewhere Sunday as the crackdown continued, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which has been tallying deaths during demonstrations against the coup.

Protesters fire flares at security forces during demonstrations. (Getty Images) (Getty)

The number of killings since the coup is now more than 420, according to multiple counts.

The coup reversed years of progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule and has again made Myanmar the focus of international scrutiny.