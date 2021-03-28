Atlantia to get sweetener in CDP-led consortium’s bid for Autostrade stake – sources

Article content

MILAN — A consortium led by Italian state lender CDP is working on a sweetened offer for Atlantia’s stake in Autostrade per l’Italia in a last-ditch attempt to salvage talks over the fate of the motorway business, three sources said.

CDP, together with co-investors Macquarie and Blackstone, have been negotiating with Atlantia on Autostrade since last year to try to end a dispute triggered by the 2018 collapse of a bridge ran by Autostrade per l’Italia.

The consortium, which was expected to submit a revised offer for Atlantia’s 88% stake in Autostrade this weekend, said late on Sunday that work on a final bid was still ongoing.

Sources familiar with the matter said the new offer, which will likely be finalized by Wednesday, still values all of Autostrade at 9.1 billion euros ($10.73 billion) but makes some concessions.

The consortium is considering offering Atlantia a lower level of exposure to potential legal claims compared with the offer proposed in February, which called on the group to pick up the first 1.5 billion euros in claims should they materialize, they added.

The investors are also willing to allow Atlantia to keep subsidies Rome is expected to grant Autostrade this year as part of support offered to companies to buffer the impact of the coronavirus.