Asia shares cautious as U.S. futures ease, lot hanging on Biden plan

SYDNEY — Asian share markets turned mixed on Monday as U.S. equity futures slipped and investors awaited details of proposed trillions in U.S. fiscal spending that many are counting on to supercharge the global economic recovery.

Optimism about the U.S. economy has been helped by the vaccination rollout with some 143 million shots given to almost 94 million people, far ahead of Europe’s rollout.

President Joe Biden is expected to put some flesh on his infrastructure spending plans on Wednesday, while payrolls on Friday are forecast to rise 630,000 amid speculation it could be a million or more.

“We expect the global economy to expand robustly at 6.4% this year, fueled by a large U.S. fiscal stimulus, with positive spillovers for the rest of the world,” said Barclays economist Christian Keller.

“Rising inflation over the coming months should be transitory, and core central banks seem committed to looking through it.”

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.3%, with activity restrained by the approach of quarter end. Chinese blue chips rose 0.5%.

Japan’s Nikkei added 1%, though there was some nervousness when Nomura reported its U.S. unit could face a $2 billion loss related to a client.