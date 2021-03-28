As technology matures, more uses will emerge? By Cointelegraph



NFTs are not just for art: As technology matures, more uses will emerge?



Before the age of smartphones allowed the average person on the street to snap a selfie with their favorite celebrity, autographs and signed memorabilia were highly sought after by collectors. Naturally, the value of these real-world, authentic and rare keepsakes are high and remain so today.

However, thanks to the utility of blockchain technology, digital collectibles are becoming the modern-day autograph or the one-of-a-kind, priceless piece of art. People need to look no further than the $69 million paid at auction for the now-famous “Everydays: The First 5000 Days,” a digital collage created by digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple.

