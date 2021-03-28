Amy Schumer Wore A Fancy Dress To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

The actor and comedian received the COVID-19 vaccine today. How do we know this? Well, a fan saw her at the vaccination site and snapped a selfie, which Schumer shared on her Instagram Story.
Schumer was glammed out in a shiny, gold dress that basically looked like what she’d wear to an awards show rather than, y’know, a COVID-19 vaccination site.
“Wore my fanciest dress to get my vaccine,” Schumer wrote in the caption.
And honestly, getting dressed up for your vaccine is kind of a vibe. We should all be doing it if we want to!
If we’re all going to take a part in changing the course of history, we might as well have a little fun with it, too.
