Amy Schumer Wore A Fancy Dress To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

The actor and comedian received the COVID-19 vaccine today. How do we know this? Well, a fan saw her at the vaccination site and snapped a selfie, which Schumer shared on her Instagram Story.

Schumer was glammed out in a shiny, gold dress that basically looked like what she’d wear to an awards show rather than, y’know, a COVID-19 vaccination site.

“Wore my fanciest dress to get my vaccine,” Schumer wrote in the caption.

And honestly, getting dressed up for your vaccine is kind of a vibe. We should all be doing it if we want to!

If we’re all going to take a part in changing the course of history, we might as well have a little fun with it, too.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR