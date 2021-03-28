ADNOC, ICE launch new exchange; Murban crude futures to start trading

Article content

SINGAPORE — A new oil trading exchange, the ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD), launched on Monday, backed by the Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) and partners, with trading of a Murban crude futures contract to start at 0100 GMT.

Abu Dhabi-based IFAD hopes the new contract, which prices the flagship Abu Dhabi grade that accounts for about 50% of ADNOC’s production, will become an alternative Middle East benchmark. It will compete with Dubai, operated by S&P Global Platts, and the Oman crude futures traded on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME).

The contract will enable traders to hedge Middle East crude and refining margins against the grade. It would also allow traders to compare the values of competing supplies from Russia, Europe and the United States with similar quality to Murban using a range of cash-settled derivatives against Brent, West Texas Intermediate.

The contract prices the crude two months ahead with the first expiry month set for June.

Other partners in IFAD include BP, Total, Inpex, Vitol, Shell, PetroChina , South Korea’s GS Caltex, Japan’s Eneos Holdings and Thailand’s PTT Plc. IFAD’s launch was delayed by nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.