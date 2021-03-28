17 Best Black TV Shows On Netflix

The iconic sitcom that made Tia and Tamera Mowry household names is on Netflix, and for that, we are all grateful. The Mowry twins star as Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell, twins who were separated at birth when they were adopted by different parents. They bump into each other as teenagers, and the rest is history. The show is hilarious, the ’90s fashion is iconic, and Jackée Harry, who plays Tia’s mom Lisa, is sitcom royalty.

