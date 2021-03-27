What time is Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2 today? PPV schedule, main card start time for UFC 260

The biggest division in MMA will see a pair of heavy hitters square off once again at UFC 260 when Stipe Miocic defends his heavyweight title against the sport’s premier knockout artist in Francis Ngannou at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The last time Miocic and Ngannou met, Micoc retained his title with a unanimous decision victory over Ngannou at UFC 220. After falling short against Derrick Lewis in his next fight, Ngannou went on a tear of four straight first-round knockout victories against Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik to earn another shot at the title.

Since defeating Ngannou, Miocic has only faced Daniel Cormier. He dropped the title to him at UFC 226 but regained it with a fourth-round knockout at UFC 241 in August 2019. The rubber match also saw Miocic come out on top when he won a unanimous decision and sent Cormier into retirement last August.

With an incensed Ngannou coming for his crown, will Miocic be able to keep his head and turn back the challenge or will there be a new king of the heavyweight division?

The co-main event finds Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight title against Brian Ortega.

Volkanovski is coming off of a pair of narrow victories over Max Holloway to become the champion. But now he’ll face an opponent in Ortega who is far from the man who was brutalized by Max Holloway in 2018. Ortega appears to be revamped with improved striking and showcased it in a dominant performance against Chan Sung Jung to put himself back in position to win a world title.

Below is a full rundown of the schedule for UFC 260, with details on the fight matchups, start times, odds and more.

What time is UFC 260: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou?

Date: Saturday, March 27

Saturday, March 27 Early prelims: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Prelims: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET PPV main card: 10 p.m. ET

Broadcast coverage of UFC 260 will begin with the UFC Fight Pass prelims at 7:30 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The pay-per-view event is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET. Miocic and Ngannou are expected to hit the Octagon about 12:15 a.m. ET, although the exact time depends on the length of earlier fights.

How to watch UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou

The entire UFC 260 card, including the PPV main card, is available in the U.S. on the ESPN+ subscription streaming service.

Earlier fights, however, are also viewable live on ESPN and the WatchESPN app, and, for the early prelims, on UFC Fight Pass.

In Canada, the main card pay-per-view is available on Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink, and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass. Prelims are on TSN and RDS.

Miocic vs. Ngannou price: How much does UFC 260 cost?

UFC 260 PPV: $69.99

$69.99 With ESPN+ bundle: $89.98

In the U.S., the UFC 260 main card is available via pay-per-view on ESPN+, which also requires a subscription. The PPV price for UFC 260 is $69.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay a bundle price of $89.98 for the UFC 260 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which offers a savings of over 30 percent.

Where is UFC 260?

UFC 260 will take place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, without fans in attendance due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Miocic vs. Ngannou odds for UFC 260

According to Fanduel, Francis Ngannou is the favorite despite losing to Miocic previously. The challenger currently sits as a -138 favorite, meaning a bet of $138 would need to be made in order to earn a $100 profit should Ngannou come out victorious. Miocic, despite being the champion, is the slight underdog at +115, where a $100 bet would earn a $115 profit.

Stipe Miocic record, bio

Name: Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic Nationality: American

American Born: Aug. 19, 1982

Aug. 19, 1982 Height: 6-4

6-4 Reach: 80 inches

80 inches Total fights: 23

23 Record: 20-3

Francis Ngannou record, bio

Name: Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou Nationality: Cameroonian

Cameroonian Born: Sept. 5, 1986

Sept. 5, 1986 Height: 6-4

6-4 Reach: 83 inches

83 inches Total fights: 18

18 Record: 15-3

UFC 260 fight card

Main card (ESPN+ PPV)

Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Francis Ngannou; for Miocic’s UFC Heavyweight championship

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Brian Ortega; for Volkanovski’s UFC Featherweight championship

Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque; Welterweights

Sean O’Malley vs. Thomas Almeida; Bantamweights

Khama Worthy vs. Jamie Mullarkey; Lightweights

Preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight; Light Heavyweights

Jessica Penne vs. Hannah Goldy; Women’s Strawweight

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Jared Gooden; Welterweights

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)