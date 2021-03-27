What channel is Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2 on tonight? How to watch, buy UFC 260 on pay-per-view

Some things are worth waiting for, and UFC 260 might prove just that.

More than three years since their first fight, UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic squares off against No. 1 ranked heavyweight Francis Ngannou this weekend with the UFC heavyweight championship on the line.

In their first fight, Miocic exhibited his world-class wrestling ability to ground Ngannou and mitigate Ngannou’s devastating power, defending his belt in a unanimous decision against the red-hot Ngannou.

MORE: Sign up to watch the UFC 260 PPV, exclusively on ESPN+

Ngannou enters his rematch with Miocic on a four-fight winning streak, finding his knockout power again after back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Miocic and Derrick Lewis, reclaiming his UFC No. 1 ranking in the process.

Some are wondering how much Miocic has left as a UFC fighter; now 38, Miocic is entering the twilight of his career and has said he’s unsure if he’s going to fight until he’s 40 years old.

The two heavyweight titans meet in the octagon, a rematch three years in the making. Here’s what you need to know about UFC 260:

What channel is UFC 260?

UFC 260 will be airing exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+, with early prelims starting the show on UFC Fight Pass.

Early prelims start at 6:15 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass.

start at 6:15 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. Prelims start at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

start at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card airs at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

In Canada, the main card pay-per-view is available on Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink, and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass. Prelims are on TSN and RDS.

What time does Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2 start?

While the prelims start at 7:30 p.m. ET, there’s no exact time for Miocic and Ngannou to make their ring walks. With four fights on the main card, expect both to make it to the octagon around midnight.

Start times for prelims and main card are as follows (all times Eastern):

Early prelims: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Prelims: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Main card: 10 p.m.

How much does UFC 260 cost on PPV?

Date: Saturday, March 27

Saturday, March 27 Network: ESPN+

Miocic and Ngannou are headlining UFC 260 on Saturday night, and for those unfamiliar, the main card will be airing exclusively on ESPN+. You will need an ESPN+ subscription to catch the fight.

For new and current subscripers, the ESPN+ pricing is as follows:

For current yearly subscribers, the price is $69.99 on the ESPN+ app.

Current monthly subscribers can get UFC 260 and an upgraded bundle at a discounted rate of $84.99. They can also purchase the event itself for $69.99.

New subscribers will be able to pick up a yearly recurring subscription and the PPV for $89.98, which is a savings of over 30 percent.

Click here to learn about the different pricing and bundling options with the ESPN+ platform.

UFC 260 fight card

Early prelims

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michael Oleksiejczuk, light heavyweights

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick, women’s flyweights

Shane Young vs. Omar Morales, featherweights

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Abu Azaitar, middleweights

Prelims

William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield, light heavyweights

Jessica Penne vs. Hannah Goldy, women’s strawweights

Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov, welterweights

Main card