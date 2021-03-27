What channel is March Madness on today? Times, TV schedule for Saturday’s NCAA Sweet 16 games

The first weekend of March Madness was full of crazy upsets and Cinderella stories. Now, those underdogs will hope to get a chance to continue to survive and advance in the Sweet 16.

The Sweet 16 will tip off on Saturday and will restart the NCAA Tournament after the traditional layoff following Round 2. This year, four double-digit seeds have made it this far in the tournament, with Oral Roberts accomplishing the rarest feat: Making the Sweet 16 as a 15 seed.

The matchups in this round of the tournament won’t quite be what bracketologists expected, but there’s still plenty of intrigue. No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga is still alive and gets to take on another ranked mid-major team in Creighton. Potential Cinderellas Oregon State and Loyola Chicago (who are probably better than their seeding but were an underdog nonetheless) are set to square off in the first meeting of the Sweet 16.

And everyone will have that Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas game circled, as the Golden Eagles look to make history in what figures to be a great offensive battle.

If your bracket is busted — and let’s be honest, most are at this point — feel free to root for the underdogs and the chaos that characterizes March Madness. Or if your favorite team is one of the best remaining, that works too.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16, including a full schedule with TV channels and start times.

MORE: Watch select March Madness games live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

March Madness schedule: What games are on today?

8. Loyola Chicago vs. 12. Oregon State

Time: 2:40 p.m.

2:40 p.m. Channel: CBS or Paramount+

CBS or Paramount+ Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Loyola Chicago’s top-ranked scoring defense (55.8 points per game allowed) just shut down the No. 1 seed in the Midwest regional, Illinois. Can they continue to clamp down on their opponents or will Ethan Thompson and the Beavers, the upstart Pac-12 Champion that has won eight of their last nine games continue on their hot streak?

1. Baylor vs. 5. Villanova

Time: 5:15 p.m.

5:15 p.m. Channel: CBS or Paramount+

CBS or Paramount+ Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Villanova has made it to the Sweet 16 despite being down their best player, Collin Gillaspie. Baylor will be their toughest test to date, as the Wildcats will have to slow down a Bears offense that has scored 83.8 points per game this year, good for the fourth-most in the NCAA. If Villanova can’t slow down Baylor, they’ll have to score a lot, which may not be easy to do without the presence of Gillaspie.

3. Arkansas vs. 15. Oral Roberts

Time: 7:25 p.m.

7:25 p.m. Channel: TBS or March Madness Live

TBS or March Madness Live Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Can the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles continue on this miraculous run? They’re only the second 15 seed to ever make the Sweet 16, joining the club with Florida Gulf Coast University, which did so in 2013. No 15 seed has ever made it to the Elite Eight, but Oral Roberts will try to get there. Both the Golden Eagles and the Razorbacks both are top-40 ranked in pace of play, so expect a fast-paced, high-scoring game.

2. Houston vs. 11. Syracuse

Time: 9:55 p.m.

9:55 p.m. Channel: TBS or March Madness Live

TBS or March Madness Live Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse

The father/son duo of Jim and Buddy Boeheim has carried the Orange this far and is their third Sweet 16 appearance as a double-digit seed in the last decade. The Cougars will prove to be a tough opponent for Syracuse, but with DeJon Jarreau banged-up and Boeheim averaging 27.5 points per game during the tournament, this game could be closer than most realize.

March Madness scores, results

LIVE: Follow SN’s March Madness bracket for scores and more

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27

Game Time (ET) TV Game 53: No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago 2:40 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 54: No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 1 Baylor 5:15 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 55: No. 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 3 Arkansas 7:25 p.m. TBS Game 56: No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 2 Houston 9:55 p.m. TBS

Sunday, March 28

Game Time (ET) TV Game 57: No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 1 Gonzaga 2:10 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 58: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 1 Michigan 5 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 59: No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 2 Alabama 7:15 p.m. TBS Game 60: No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 6 USC 9:45 p.m. TBS

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29

Game Time (ET) TV Game 61 7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 62 9:45 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

Tuesday, March 30

Game Time (ET) TV Game 63 7 p.m. TBS Game 64 9:45 p.m. TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 3

Game Time (ET) TV Game 65 5 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Game 66 8:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

NCAA Tournament national championship

Monday, April 5