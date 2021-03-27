Vietnam sees foreign investment rise to $4.1 billion in first quarter By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The making garment products for export at a factory in Hung Yen province
HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam received $4.1 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first three months of 2021, up 6.5% from a year earlier, government data showed on Saturday.
FDI has been a key driver of Vietnam’s economic growth. Companies with investment from foreign firms account for about 70% of the southeast Asian country’s exports.
FDI pledges — which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements — rose 18.5% from a year earlier to $10.13 billion in the January-March period, the government said in a statement.
Of the pledges, 49.6% would go to manufacturing and processing, while 38.9% are to be invested in electricity distribution, it added.
Singapore was the top source of FDI pledges in the period, followed by Japan and South Korea.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.