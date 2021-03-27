U.S. Afghanistan envoy heads to Turkey and region to push talks to end conflict By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad attends a news briefing following the Afghan peace conference in Moscow
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has departed for Turkey and the region, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday, in a push to encourage Afghan parties to accelerate negotiations to end conflict in the country.
The State Department said in a statement that Khalilzad began the trip on Thursday.
“He will engage the two sides on their preparatory efforts for talks on a political settlement that produces a permanent ceasefire and a durable and just peace,” the State Department said, referring to the Afghan government and the Taliban.
