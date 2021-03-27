U.S. administers 140 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

Article content

The United States has administered 140,180,735 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 180,644,125 doses as of Saturday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Saturday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 26, the agency had administered 136,684,688 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 177,501,775 doses.

The CDC said 91,707,729 people have received at least one dose, while 50,141,769 people were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

A total of 7,707,857 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, it said.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)