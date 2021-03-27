Total Evacuates Workers From Mozambique Project After Attack

Article content

By Matthew Hill, Borges Nhamire and Francois de Beaupuy

(Bloomberg) —

French oil giant Total SE is evacuating most of the remaining employees from its liquefied natural gas project in northern Mozambique as insurgents attacked a town nearby, throwing Africa’s biggest private investment into disarray.

The fresh violence that follows attacks at the turn of the year suggests Mozambique’s armed forces are struggling to regain control of the region surrounding the $20 billion project. Total, which bought a 26.5% stake in the LNG development for $3.9 billion in 2019, has said it wants security to be restored in the area before resuming onshore work with the aim of starting gas shipments in 2024.

Total has decided to reduce the workforce on the Afungi site to a minimum, the company based near Paris said in a statement Saturday. The resumption of work that was contemplated at the start of the week will also be suspended, it said.

The energy giant said it “trusts” the government, whose security forces are “currently working” to take back the control of the area. There were no casualties among employees at the project, Total said.

The pullout comes as militants attacked a security convoy attempting to rescue more than 180 people who’d been under siege in a hotel near the project site, according to three people familiar with the matter.