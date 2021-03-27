Three dead in Lebanon clashes after fugitive killed at Baalbek checkpoint By Reuters







BEIRUT (Reuters) – Three people were killed and 11 were wounded in Lebanon’s Bekaa valley town of Baalbek on Saturday in ongoing clashes with the army after a fugitive was killed while attempting to cross a checkpoint, security sources said.

A fugitive driving a car attempted to go through an army checkpoint without stopping and then fired a weapon, the sources said.

An exchange of fire then took place after which the fugitive was killed and clashes erupted in the region with members of his clan, they said.

There was no immediate official confirmation of casualty figures.