Home Business Superchief opens first-ever gallery dedicated to NFT art in New York City...

Superchief opens first-ever gallery dedicated to NFT art in New York City By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Superchief opens first-ever gallery dedicated to NFT art in New York City

Mainstream adoption of nonfungible tokens doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon as the first-ever art gallery dedicated solely to NFT-backed art has opened in New York City.

Superchief, an artist collective that operates galleries in New York and Los Angeles, announced the launch of the new gallery in the Union Square neighborhood. The gallery will display NFTs via a collaboration with Blackdove, a manufacturer of high-resolution digital art display screens.