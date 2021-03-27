Summer Walker Appears to Have Given Birth and Wants to Enjoy It ‘in Peace’

Instagram

The ‘Girls Need Love’ songstress sparks a speculation that she has welcomed her first child with London on da Track after she posts on her Instagram Story, ‘So let’s all forget I was pregnant.’

AceShowbiz –

Summer Walker may be enjoying her new role as a mom now. The singer, who has been sharing her pregnancy photos on Instagram, sparked a speculation that she has given birth to her first child with on-and-off boyfriend London on da Track after posting a cryptic message on her Story.

“So let’s all forget I was pregnant & move on with our lives so I can enjoy my little angel in peace [heart eyes emoji][smiling emoji with halo],” the 24-year-old star wrote on late Friday, March 26. She also has set her account, which was previously available to access for everyone, private.

In one of her latest posts, Summer also responded after an Instagram page that appears to be dedicated to her daughter “Princess Bubble Gum” popped up. Denying that she’s behind the account, the alleged new mom posted a screenshot of the Instagram page and wrote along with it, “So I guess a fan made this made this page but let’s be very clear, there will be no picture of my child on the internet.”

She appears to intend on keeping details of her supposed newborn child in private, at least for the time being, as she added in the caption, “Don’t be sick & obsessed. Let’s respect my privacy.”

<br />

Summer confirmed she was expecting her first child with London in November after initially denying rumors that she was pregnant. It was the Atlanta rapper/songwriter’s baby mama Eboni, who first confirmed that the singer was pregnant.

“Summer pregnant with her dumbs**,” Eboni said at the time. “Paris ain’t claiming that sibling,” she said of her child with London. Doubling down on her claims, she continued, “I said what I said.” She went on calling out her baby daddy as writing, “Yeah, Summer pregnant by a n***a putting his three baby moms on child support currently wit open cases.”

While the newborn baby is the first child for Summer, London reportedly has two children from previous relationships with Eboni and Dayybella.