Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2 PPV price: How much does it cost to watch UFC 260 on ESPN?

UFC 260 features one of the company’s biggest heavyweight rematches since … well, last year.

Francis Ngannou has rebuilt his reputation in the UFC after back-to-back UD losses to heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis, notching four consecutive first-round knockout victories en route to a rematch with Miocic this Saturday.

Ngannou’s revival shows why he should be considered one of the baddest and best heavyweights in the division, and the organization agrees: He’s currently ranked the No. 1 heavyweight fighter in the company and UFC is giving him another shot at the UFC heavyweight championship, hoping to avenge his 2018 loss to Miocic.

Of course, “The Predator” has his hands full fighting one of the UFC GOATs in Miocic, who is coming off two title defenses of his own, most recently downing Daniel Cormier in their UFC 252 trilogy fight last August. Miocic mulled future retirement before the fight, as the 38-year-old said he wasn’t sure how many more bouts he had in him, and cast doubt on whether or not he would be able to fight until age 40.

Currently, Ngannou enters Saturday’s bout as a slight favorite over Miocic, meaning oddsmakers believe his recent momentum could carry him through to his first UFC title reign.

Here’s what you need to know about catching the next big rematch this weekend.

UFC 260 price: How much does Miocic vs. Ngannou cost?

UFC 260 will air exclusively on ESPN+,

Current yearly subscribers can get UFC for $69.99

Current monthly subscribers can get UFC 260 and an upgraded bundle at a discounted rate of $84.99. They can also purchase the event itself for $69.99.

New subscribers can get UFC 260 and a yearly subscription for $90.

What channel is UFC 260 on?

With ESPN+ and UFC reaching an exclusive agreement for their events, you’ll be able to catch UFC 260 only on ESPN+ PPV with an ESPN+ subscription.

Viewing options will be split into three parts for UFC 260:

Early prelims: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN+

UFC Fight Pass, ESPN+ Prelims: ESPN+/ESPN

ESPN+/ESPN Main card: ESPN+ (pay-per-view)

What time does Miocic vs. Ngannou start?

Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou headline UFC 260’s main card, so expect the fighters to make their ring walks around midnight eastern. There are currently three fights scheduled before the main event, with the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Date: Saturday, March 27

Saturday, March 27 Early prelims: 6:15 p.m. ET

6:15 p.m. ET Prelims : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Main card: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Live stream: ESPN+

UFC 260 fight card

Early prelims

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michael Oleksiejczuk, light heavyweights

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick, women’s flyweights

Shane Young vs. Omar Morales, featherweights

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Abu Azaitar, middleweights

Prelims

William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield, light heavyweights

Jessica Penne vs. Hannah Goldy, women’s strawweights

Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov, welterweights

Main card