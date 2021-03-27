Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2 live fight updates, results, highlights from UFC 260

A pair of heavy hitters in MMA’s biggest division will square off once again Saturday night when Stipe Miocic defends his heavyweight title against the sport’s premier knockout artist, Francis Ngannou, at UFC 260 inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The last time Miocic and Ngannou met, Miocic retained his title with a unanimous decision victory at UFC 220. After falling short against Derrick Lewis in his next fight, Ngannou went on a tear of four straight first-round knockout victories over Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik to earn another shot at the title.

Since defeating Ngannou, Miocic has only faced Daniel Cormier. Miocic dropped the title to Cormier at UFC 226 but regained it with a fourth-round knockout at UFC 241 in August 2019. The two had a rubber match last August and Miocic came out on top in that as well, a unanimous decision that sent Cormier into retirement.

With an incensed Ngannou coming for his crown, will Miocic be able to keep his head and turn back the challenge, or will there be a new king of the heavyweight division after Saturday?

Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 start time

Early prelims: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Prelims: 8p.m.ET

8p.m.ET PPV main card:10p.m. ET

Broadcast coverage of UFC 260 will begin with the UFC Fight Pass prelims at 7:30 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The pay-per-view event is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET. Miocic and Ngannou are expected to hit the Octagon about 12:15 a.m. ET, although the exact time depends on the length of earlier fights.

How to watch Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2 on PPV

The entire UFC 260 card, including the PPV main card, is available in the U.S. on the ESPN+ subscription streaming service.

Earlier fights, however, are also viewable live on ESPN and the Watch ESPN app and, for the early prelims, on UFC Fight Pass.

In Canada, the main card pay-per-view is available on Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass. Prelims are on TSN and RDS.

UFC 260 fight card

Main card (ESPN+ PPV)

Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Francis Ngannou, for Miocic’s UFC heavyweight championship

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Brian Ortega; for Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight championship

Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque; welterweights

Sean O’Malley vs. Thomas Almeida; bantamweights

Khama Worthy vs. Jamie Mullarkey; lightweights

Preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight; light heavyweights

Jessica Penne vs. Hannah Goldy; women’s strawweight

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Jared Gooden; welterweights

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)