Sharon Osbourne Leaving The Talk

She had been on the show for 11 years.
CBS announced the news in a statement, saying, “The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”
Sharon’s departure comes after she defended Piers Morgan’s racist comments against Meghan Markle, which sparked a heated conversation with co-host Sheryl Underwood.
Sharon posted an apology shortly after the incident, but in an interview with Variety, said she felt blindsided and blamed the network.
But CBS denied these claims in their statement, saying, “We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.”
At the same time we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race. During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew.
“Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers,” the network concluded.
Sharon has been a host on The Talk for 11 years, since its first season. No word yet on if she’ll be replaced, but the show is set to return April 12, so I guess we’ll know more then.
