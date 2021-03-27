Sabres’ losing streak hits 17 games

The Buffalo Sabres can’t seem to catch a break. They led the Boston Bruins 1-0 entering the second period and 2-1 entering the third frame, but ultimately lost 3-2 to the Black and Gold at TD Garden on Saturday.

The Sabres’ latest loss stretches their losing streak to 17 games, tied with the 1974-75 Washington Capitals and 1992-93 San Jose Sharks for the second-longest losing streak in NHL history. The 2003-04 Pittsburgh Penguins own the longest losing streak at 18 games.

Everything that could go wrong for Buffalo this season has gone wrong. The Sabres fired head coach Ralph Krueger earlier this month and also canned assistant coach Steve Smith.

The Sabres have the worst record in the NHL at 6-23-4 and have not won a game since Feb. 23. Superstar forward Jack Eichel has missed significant time due to injury, Jeff Skinner has been a disappointment and Taylor Hall certainly hasn’t lived up to the hype after signing a one-year deal with the franchise.

At this point, there’s no chance for the Sabres to make the NHL playoffs. They could, however, land the top pick in the draft, but that won’t be nearly enough to help turn the franchise around.

Buffalo is well on its way to matching the NHL record for missing the playoffs at 10 consecutive seasons.