Russia’s Hermitage museum to host NFT art exhibition By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Russia’s Hermitage museum to host NFT art exhibition

Russia’s State Hermitage Museum, the second-largest art museum in the world, is preparing to host a digital art exhibition involving non-fungible tokens.

Scheduled to take place in 2021, the Hermitage’s NFT project will be Russia’s first exhibition in the field of NFT art, the museum officially announced Thursday.