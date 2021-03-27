Run the Jewels’ El-P Admits He Was ‘Stoned’ During New Podcast Chat

Instagram

The hip-hop star admits he just ‘rambled endlessly’ during a sit-down with Open Mike Eagle on the second season of podcast series ‘What Had Happened Was’.

AceShowbiz –

Run the Jewels star El-P can’t fully vouch for his career recollections on a new podcast season because he was “stoned” at the time.

The rapper guests on the second season of hip-hop artist Open Mike Eagle‘s hit audio series “What Had Happened Was“, on which the two will chat about El-P’s career, taking in his career start with Company Flow, the founding of record label Definitive Jux, and his pairing with Killer Mike to form Run the Jewels.

“I was psyched to sit down with Mike Eagle and do what every artist likes to do most: talk endlessly about myself,” El-P shared in a press release. “Hopefully my shattered, weed-addled memory didn’t get too much in the way.”

And in an Instagram post, El-P, real name Jaime Meline, emphasised his “hazy” memories of the recorded conversations.

“Cats out the bag,” he wrote. “I’m the featured guest for season 2 of the homie @open_mike_eagle heralded podcast WHAT HAD HAPPENED WAS. somehow mike convinced me to ramble endlessly about my hazy, ancient musical history over the course of 1000 (i think) episodes.”

“marvel as a stoned me tries to not only remember things but articulate them in some way that makes sense. first ep launching soon everywhere podcasts live (sic).”

<br />

Season two of “What Had Happened Was” debuts on 31 March (21).

El-P and Killer Mike are now working on their next studio installment after releasing their fourth album in summer 2020.

They hinted at the follow-up record after they were snubbed from 2021 Grammy nominations. “I wanna congratulate every brother that made this list with their raw rapping a*s!” Killer Mike tweeted. “Best of luck to these brothers (Real Emcee S**t) but fux whoever ain’t f**k with us (Lames). See ya’ll for #RTJ 5.”