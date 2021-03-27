Ronan Keating’s Wife Recovering in Hospital After Emergency Surgery

WENN

Storm Keating has landed in hospital and needed ‘surgical intervention’ as her illness escalated and could potentially leave her paralyzed if not treated immediately.

AceShowbiz –

Ronan Keating‘s wife Storm was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery on her spine after being diagnosed with Cauda Equina Syndrome.

In a candid Instagram post, the mum-of-two revealed she was initially taken to hospital for a prolapsed disc, for which doctors said she would need “surgical intervention.”

However, the situation quickly escalated and the doctor who was treating Storm realised she was suffering from Cauda Equina Syndrome – a severe type of spinal stenosis which causes compression in the lower nerves.

The illness can lead to loss of sensation, incontinence and paralysis if not treated immediately, with Storm calling the incident “the most frightening week of my life.”

“It’s been a long and trialling week,” she shared. “But I feel so utterly grateful to Dr Syed Aftab and all the amazing specialists, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and aids at #CromwellHospital who have assisted me through this.”

“On Saturday I was rushed in with what we already knew was a very bad prolapsed disc, which had more recently escalated to the point where it needed surgical intervention.”

Storm required emergency surgery and has been unable to see her loved ones due to Covid-19 restrictions, but she’s remaining positive as she focuses on her recovery.

“If it wasn’t for Dr Aftab and his acute diligence, care, attentiveness and skills, I would not be walking out of this hospital with the prospects of leading the normal life I had always envisioned I would,” Storm explained.

“There are no words that will ever come close to describing my gratitude to you Syed, thank you. And to Georgia and all the wonderful nurses and healthcare assistants who wiped my tears, comforted my fears, cleaned me up and allowed me to keep my dignity in moments where I thought I would lose it… you are amazing human beings to do what you do, thank you.”

Writing ahead of her youngest child Coco’s first birthday, she added, “It couldn’t have been easy and especially knowing the way my baby @rokeating worries! So baba, @jackrkeating and @missyykeating you are my heroes and I love you and I can’t wait to get home and see you!!!!”

Storm finished her post, “Finally I just wanted to say thank you so much to everyone for your well wishes this last week, they filled me with strength and courage. I hope that by sharing my story, it’s a small reminder for everyone to take care of your back!”

“Many of us take our spine for granted and often our health too… but sometimes the unexpected can throw a real curve ball (sic) if you’re not paying attention or if you’re ignoring your body.”

“I’m very lucky but I wouldn’t wish what I’ve been through on anyone. We share our highs on Insta but sometimes it’s good to share our lows too. This has been one of mine.”

<br />

Storm and Boyzone star Ronan tied the knot in Scotland in 2015 and announced a year later they were expecting their first child, son Cooper. Ronan also has three children – Jack, 21, and daughters Missy, 19, and Ali, 15 – with his ex-wife, Yvonne Connolly.