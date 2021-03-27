Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden ‘Grateful’ After Welcoming Another Baby Boy

WENN

Prince Carl Philip announces the arrival of their third child in a statement, saying, ‘Princess Sofia and I, and his two big brothers, have all been longing for this day.’

AceShowbiz –

Sweden is overjoyed by the latest addition of a new member to their royal family. On Friday, March 26, Princess Sofia and her husband Prince Carl Philip welcomed their third child, which happened to be another baby boy.

The happy news was announced on the Swedish Royal Court official site. The official statement read, “The Office of the Marshal is pleased to announce that HRH Princess Sofia on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11.19 gave birth to a healthy and prosperous son at Danderyd Hospital.”

The palace later stated that both Princess Sofia and her newly-born baby are well. Its announcement continued to read, “Both mother and child are well.” The royal site also included a thank you note from Prince Carl, the son of King Carl XVI Gustaf.

“We are so happy and grateful to be able to welcome our third son to our family,” the Prince said in his statement. “Princess Sofia and I, and his two big brothers, have all been longing for this day. And now we are looking forward to getting to know this new little member of our family.”

While the name of Princess Sofia and Prince Carl’s third son has not been revealed, he will be seventh in line to the Swedish throne. He is the eighth grandchild for King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl first announced they were expecting another child back in December 2020. Through an Instagram post, the royal pair shared a stunning black and white photo with a caption that read, “We are happy and excited and look forward to welcoming our third child. A new little member of our family.”

The baby announcement came just weeks after Princess Sofia and Prince Carl tested positive for COVID-19. In late November after a gathering for royal funeral, the couple experienced flu-like symptoms. Following the positive diagnosis, they went quarantining with their two sons, 4-year-old Prince Alexander and 3-year-old Prince Gabriel.