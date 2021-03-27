Prince Charles’ Stepson Tom Parker Bowles Lost Girlfriend to Cancer

WENN/ITV

The son of Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, is mourning the loss of his girlfriend Alice Procope after she passed away at the age of 42 following a battle with cancer.

AceShowbiz –

Tom Parker Bowles‘ girlfriend has died.

The 46-year-old food writer – who is the son of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and stepson of Prince Charles – has been left “devastated” after his partner of two years, Alice Procope, 42, passed away following a battle with cancer.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper’s Eden Confidential column, “Tom had been blissfully happy with Alice and is devastated that life can be so cruel. Partly because of Covid, Alice’s cancer diagnosis didn’t come until last August by when it was too late. That’s what’s so really cruel and there will be countless others like her.”

Tom – who is also Prince Charles’ godson – separated from his wife Sara Buys, with whom he has two children, in 2018 after 12 years of marriage.

Tom previously insisted that criticism of his mother’s relationship with Prince Charles was like “water off a duck’s back” and added, “In the end, it’s just words. People moan about Twitter, people being rude and trolling. Just turn it off. Life goes on.”

And Tom – whose father, Andrew Parker Bowles, is Camilla’s first husband – said he has “always adored” Prince Charles.

He said, “All you care about your parents is they’re happy and my mother is exceptionally happy at the moment. I’ve always adored my stepfather; he’s always been a kind and good and lovely man, and I don’t give a c**p what anyone says. I couldn’t care less: he is a man of warmth, intelligence and humanity and I think if it ever happens, he will make a fantastic King.”