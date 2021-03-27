Philippines Reimposes Capital Lockdown as Virus Cases Spike

Article content

By Clarissa Batino and Andreo Calonzo

(Bloomberg) —

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte placed the capital region and nearby provinces under a lockdown for about a week from Monday to stem a surge in coronavirus cases in the nation’s key economic engine.

Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will be under an enhanced community quarantine or ECQ, the nation’s strictest classification of movement curbs, from March 29 to April 4, and where a curfew of 6pm to 5am will be imposed, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a televised briefing on Saturday.

“Our health care utilization rate has reached critical in NCR and nearby provinces,” Roque said, referring to the national capital region. “We really want to take drastic measures because the rise in cases has been drastic because of these new variants. Drastic threats warrant drastic response.”

The lockdown will have a minimal economic impact as it coincides with a long Easter weekend where offices and financial markets are shut on April 1-2, Roque said. Religious gatherings will be prohibited during the week-long lockdown, he said.

Under an ECQ, people are ordered to stay home and only essential services including hospitals and health care, banks and and groceries can open. Financial and capital markets can operate at a skeletal capacity while mall tenants providing key services as well as food take-out and deliveries can operate, Roque said.