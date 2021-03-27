Philippines Reimposes Capital Lockdown as Virus Cases Spike

Article content
By Clarissa Batino and Andreo Calonzo
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte placed the capital region and nearby provinces under a lockdown for about a week from Monday to stem a surge in coronavirus cases in the nation’s key economic engine.
Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will be under an enhanced community quarantine or ECQ, the nation’s strictest classification of movement curbs, from March 29 to April 4, and where a curfew of 6pm to 5am will be imposed, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a televised briefing on Saturday.
“Our health care utilization rate has reached critical in NCR and nearby provinces,” Roque said, referring to the national capital region. “We really want to take drastic measures because the rise in cases has been drastic because of these new variants. Drastic threats warrant drastic response.”
The lockdown will have a minimal economic impact as it coincides with a long Easter weekend where offices and financial markets are shut on April 1-2, Roque said. Religious gatherings will be prohibited during the week-long lockdown, he said.
Under an ECQ, people are ordered to stay home and only essential services including hospitals and health care, banks and and groceries can open. Financial and capital markets can operate at a skeletal capacity while mall tenants providing key services as well as food take-out and deliveries can operate, Roque said.
Article content
Unlike last year’s strict lockdown, public transportation will now be allowed to operate at a limited capacity. Businesses and sectors permitted to open will be exempt from the curfew, Roque said.
Recession
The government had earlier tightened mobility in the capital and the surrounding provinces for two weeks from March 22 but daily cases continue to spike, hitting a record 9,808 on Friday. Another 9,595 infections were added on Saturday, taking the total to 712,442.
The Philippines, which implemented one of the world’s strictest and longest lockdowns last year, suffered its worst-ever recession in 2020. Infections are rising globally even as countries ramp up vaccinations amid efforts to reopen economies and revive social activities.
Philippines Nixes Hard Lockdown Amid Record Virus Count
Philippine economic managers have advocated a sustained reopening and favored smaller, targeted restrictions over a hard lockdown to revive the economy after it shrunk 9.5% last year.
Other Key Points:
Senior citizens and people with co-morbidities will be included in vaccination priority lists along with health workersEconomic managers to determine the amount of assistance to affected individuals in ECQ areasOther sectors to operate with skeletal force: government offices, manufacturing, construction, funeral and embalming, security personnel, water and energy utilities, airlines, business process outsourcingThere will be increased presence of soldiers and police to man checkpoints and enforce protocols, while local government officials will be more proactive in looking for people with symptoms
