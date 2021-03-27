Philippine to reimpose stricter COVID-19 curbs in capital to arrest surge in cases By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manila

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines will reimpose stricter quarantine measures in the capital Manila and nearby provinces, a senior official said on Saturday, as the country battles to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases that put a bigger strain on hospitals.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the measures would be in effect from March 29 to April 4.

The health ministry on Saturday reported 9,595 new coronavirus cases, marking the second straight day the daily jump in infections remained above 9,000. The country posted a record rise in three of the past five days.

