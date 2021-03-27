Paul McCartney Shares Late Wife’s Recipes in Family Cookbook

WENN/Instagram

The Beatles star and his two daughters Mary and Stella McCartney team up to pay tribute to the late matriarch by launching a cookbook of her vegetarian recipes.

AceShowbiz –

Sir Paul McCartney is paying tribute to his late wife Linda by sharing her meat-free recipes in a new family cookbook.

The Beatles legend has teamed up with his daughters Mary and Stella to launch Linda McCartney‘s “Family Kitchen: Over 90 Plant-Based Recipes to Save the Planet and Nourish the Soul“.

The trio has updated singer Linda’s best-loved vegetarian meals, such as shepherd’s pie, chili non-carne, ‘sausage’ rolls, and “American-style” pancakes, and has shared stories and personal photos from the family kitchen alongside the recipes.

In a press release, Paul says, “Years ago, before anyone had woken up to the idea of environmental and health and animal welfare issues, Linda was blazing the trail with vegetarianism, telling people about it and promoting it.”

“At home, she would cook for the family and these recipes have been now brought up to date for a modern audience, so they’re all now plant-based and fabulous.”

He adds, “In the book there are family photographs and stories from those days, and of course lots of great, beautiful-tasting healthy recipes. So I hope this book inspires conversations about sustainability and about modern living amongst people besides also just giving them some great recipes to eat.”

In addition to Linda’s old favourites, Paul and his girls have also offered their own takes on some of the staples at their dinner tables, including pulled jackfruit burgers, pad Thai, and crunchy pecan cookies.

Linda McCartney’s “Family Kitchen: Over 90 Plant-Based Recipes to Save the Planet and Nourish the Soul” will be released in June (21).

The “Wings” star, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 1998, is credited with introducing her family to the plant-based lifestyle, and in 2009, Paul and his daughters led the Meat Free Monday movement, publishing an accompanying cookbook in 2016.