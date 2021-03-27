Patriots still plan to trade up for QB or acquire Garoppolo?

We’re one month away from the 2021 NFL Draft, and several teams made headlines on Friday with some first-round trades. The most notable of those moves, though, was the San Francisco 49ers moving up and acquiring the No. 3 overall pick from the Miami Dolphins.

The 49ers reportedly plan to select a quarterback with that pick, leaving questions about what the franchise might do with Jimmy Garoppolo. San Francisco said it has no plans to trade the veteran, but that could change, especially with a team like the New England Patriots being so interested in reacquiring their former second-round pick.

Earlier this month, a report stated Garoppolo is Bill Belichick’s “Plan A” at quarterback despite the Patriots signing Cam Newton. That still appears to be the case. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, New England is still intent on either moving up for a QB or acquiring Garoppolo for the 2021 season.

Howe adds that the Patriots “already planned to remain aggressive on the quarterback front” entering the draft and have been “all-in” on the 2021 QB class, heavily scouting Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones.

If the Pats want a shot to select one of those players, they’ll likely have to trade up from the No. 15 pick in the draft up to the Atlanta Falcons’ No. 4 pick. Doing so could cost them more than what the 49ers paid to nab the third overall selection (the No. 12 overall pick, two future first-rounders and a 2022 third-rounder).

This report seems to indicate that the Patriots aren’t all-in on Newton despite bringing him back for another season. That’s understandable, too, after the disappointing 2020 season he had.