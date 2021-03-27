Pablo Sandoval named to Braves’ Opening Day roster By Reuters



© Reuters. MLB: Minnesota Twins at Atlanta Braves



Veteran corner infielder Pablo Sandoval has made the Atlanta Braves’ Opening Day roster, as the team announced Saturday that it has selected his contract.

The 34-year-old Sandoval, a two-time All-Star and the MVP of the 2012 World Series, signed with the Braves late last season after being released by the San Francisco Giants. He appeared in one regular-season game and three postseason contests as Atlanta reached the National League Championship Series.

Entering Saturday, Sandoval was hitting .375 with three doubles and four RBIs in 15 spring training games with the Braves as a non-roster invitee. The switch-hitting Sandoval will have his contract upgraded to $1 million on a one-year deal.

Experienced at third and first base, Sandoval isn’t expected to contribute significantly in a defensive role, but Atlanta is hoping his bat will provide depth off the bench.

In 13 seasons with the Giants, Boston Red Sox and Braves, Sandoval has hit .279 with 149 home runs and 628 RBIs. In 2020, Sandoval hit .214 in 34 games with the Giants and Braves.

–Field Level Media