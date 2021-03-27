Pablo Sandoval makes Braves’ Opening Day roster

Sandoval has had a solid spring training for the Braves. In 15 games, the 34-year-old is slashing .375/.421/.469 with four RBI on 12 hits.

The third baseman spent the 2020 pandemic-shortened campaign split between the San Francisco Giants and the Braves. He was added to Atlanta’s postseason roster, going hitless in four plate appearances as the Braves came within one game of reaching the World Series.

Of course, Sandoval won’t be Atlanta’s starter at third base this season. He’s behind Austin Riley and Jake Lamb on the depth chart.