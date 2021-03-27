Orioles acquire RHP Adam Plutko from Cleveland By Reuters

© Reuters. MLB: Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Indians
The Baltimore Orioles acquired right-hander Adam Plutko from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for cash considerations Saturday evening.
Plutko, 29, went 2-2 with a 4.88 ERA in 10 games (four starts) in 2020. He owns a career record of 13-12 with a 5.05 ERA in 50 games (36 starts), all of which have come with Cleveland.
To clear a roster spot for Plutko, the Orioles designated veteran infielder Yolmer Sanchez for assignment.
Cleveland drafted Plutko out of UCLA in the 11th round in 2013. He is expected to compete for the fifth starter’s job in the Orioles’ rotation alongside John Means, Matt Harvey, Dean Kremer and Wade LeBlanc.
–Field Level Media
