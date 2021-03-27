Options traders target $80K by May, Skew suggests just 6% chance they’re right By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
With Coinbase’s highly anticipated direct listing IPO expected to take place next month, options traders appear to be betting that will once again soar to new all-time highs in the coming weeks.

On March 24, the founders of crypto analytics firm Glassnode tweeted data suggesting that options traders on peer-to-peer crypto derivatives exchange, Deribit, are loading up on contracts set to expire on April 30 with a strike price of $80,000.

Probability estimate of BTC trading for $80,000 on April 30: Skew
BTC options open interest by contract expiry date: Skew