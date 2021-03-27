Online lender SoFi to give IPO access to retail investors

Article content

Online lending startup Social Finance Inc (SoFi) will allow retail investors to buy into initial public offerings (IPOs) of companies, an investment opportunity traditionally reserved for large Wall Street investors.

SoFi’s Friday announcement comes a day after a Reuters report revealed that online brokerage Robinhood Markets was building a platform to “democratize” IPOs, including its own, that would allow users of its trading app to snap up shares alongside big funds.

Large institutional investors and funds have traditionally been first in line for such stocks, as well as the investment banks that earn big money from arranging such offerings.

SoFi’s latest move could expand access to buying IPO shares alongside large investment firms to everyday investors, most of whom are only able to buy stock when the shares start trading. Nineteen IPOs of companies in 2020 had seen their shares’ value more than double in their first day of trading.

In an interview, SoFi Chief Executive Officer Anthony Noto said the new IPO offering was designed to encourage more long-term holders and would penalize investors who focus on short-term profits from opening-day pops.

“We have a very different customer base, members who are high earners, not well served,” said Noto. “It’s a client base that is interested in investing, is actively managing a portfolio and focused on financial objectives. Their interest is in line with issuers.”