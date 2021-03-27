No. 1 Auburn Equestrian wins third-straight SEC title

Photo: UGA Athletics

BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 1 Auburn equestrian team captured its third-straight Southeastern Conference title Saturday afternoon, defeating No. 2 Georgia, 15-5. The Tigers won the championship in Bishop, Ga., at the UGA Equestrian Center on day two of the 2021 SEC Championship.

“This team has been an amazing team and I can’t talk about them enough,” head coach Greg Williams said. “They’ve continually just handled whatever adversity is thrown at them. The staff that I have here in coaches Mary Meneely and Jessica Braswell have worked hard to get this team prepared. We’re going to celebrate this a little bit and then get back to work for nationals.”

The championship win is the team’s fourth in the Southeastern Conference (2016, 2019, 2020, 2021) and seventh overall. Their previous three conference crowns came from the Southern Equestrian Conference (2004, 2010, 2011).

“This team is unbelievable,” senior Taylor St. Jacques said. “We all believed wholeheartedly in this team and there was never a doubt. I think that’s something special. There really is not enough good things to say about this team and I think today’s performance shows how strong we are both inside the ring and outside the ring.”

Auburn looks to close out the season with another trophy as the team will head to Waco, Texas for the 2021 NCEA Championship. The three-day meet will be held April 15-17 in the Extraco Events Center.

A pair of Tigers in senior Taylor St. Jacques and sophomore Boo Kammerer were placed on the SEC All-Championship team. St. Jacques earned her spot for her performances on Flat over the weekend, while Kammerer’s 2-0-0 finish secured her place on the league team.

Both Kammerer and St. Jacques were also named meet MOPs for Reining and Flat, respectively.

With her win in Flat, St. Jacques moved into a tie for first on Auburn’s career wins list in the event. The Glen Allen, Va., product is now locked with former Tiger Caitlin Boyle (2016-19) with 48.

In addition, a pair of seniors in Green and Taylor Searles moved to first on Auburn’s Horsemanship career wins list as the two broke the record previously held by Lauren Diaz (2016-19) today. The duo each picked up victories in the event to move to 42 wins apiece in their careers.

Auburn opened the day with a 7-3 lead following Fences and Horsemanship. The Fences corps put together a 4-1 showing and started out with a 263-237 win for junior McKayla Langmeier. Sophomore Ava Stearns followed with a 257-225 win and junior Meghan Knapic edged her opponent, 239-238. St. Jacques improved to 8-0-0 in the event on the year with a 258.5-249 win.

Horsemanship finished 3-2 vs. the Bulldogs. Georgia took the first two points, but Auburn responded with the final three. Green earned her career record win on a tough horse, 197.5-192.5. Sophomore Maddie Spak followed with a 219-218 edge and Searles just beat out her opponent, 218.5-218, to join Green on top of the wins list.

The second half had a lightning delay part way through, but it didn’t deter the Tigers from finishing 8-2 over Flat and Reining.

After Georgia got the first Flat point, St. Jacques and Langmeier followed with victories to set the score 9-4. The 255 from St. Jacques gave her MOP honors and moved her to 8-0-0 on the season in the event.

Freshman Isabella Tesmer led things off in Reining and gave Auburn it’s 10th point, winning 208-196. Stearns sealed the deal with a 236-230 victory on Flat for point No. 11.

The final four Reining riders rattled off wins to sweep the Bulldogs in the event. Senior Terri-June Granger won her match, 207.5-205.5, while Searles took the win with 206.5 points. Green bested her opponent, 205-204, and Kammerer’s 209.5 points awarded the victory and MOP. Kammerer improved to 7-0-1 on the year.

#1 AUBURN 15, #2 GEORGIA 5

Fences

McKayla Langmeier (AU) def. Ali Tritschler (UGA), 263-237

Ava Stearns (AU) def. Ceci Bresch (UGA), 257-225

Hayley Mairano (UGA)* def. Emma Kurtz (AU), 258-248

Meghan Knapic (AU) def. Rachel McMullen (UGA), 239-238

Taylor St. Jacques (AU) def. Jordan Toering (UGA), 258.5-249

Flat

Isabelle Heckler (UGA) def. Ellie Ferrigno (AU), 238-217

Taylor St. Jacques (AU)* def. Nora Andrews (UGA), 255-228

McKayla Langmeier (AU) def. Ali Tritschler (UGA), 228-214

Ava Stearns (AU) def. Hayley Mairano (UGA), 236-230

Ceci Bresch (UGA) def. Emma Kurtz (AU), 232-221

Horsemanship

Kaitlin Dierks (UGA)* def. Olivia Tordoff (AU), 219.5-192.5

Sara Lewis (UGA) def. Madison Parduhn (AU), 218.5-214

Deanna Green (AU) def. Leah Anderson (UGA), 197.5-192.5

Maddie Spak (AU) def. Taylor Burgess (UGA), 219-218

Taylor Searles (AU) def. Kendall Gill (UGA), 218.5-218