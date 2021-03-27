Home Business NFT craze and institutional money to bring next 100 million crypto users,...

NFT craze and institutional money to bring next 100 million crypto users, says Crypto.com CEO By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

NFT craze and institutional money to bring next 100 million crypto users, says Crypto.com CEO

Watch Cointelegraph’s latest interview with Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek to understand the catalysts that will push crypto to 200 million users. For more crypto and blockchain content, check out and subscribe to Cointelegraph’s YouTube Channel!

When adoption?