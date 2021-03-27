NFL won’t mandate COVID vaccine for draft prospects

The NFL won’t mandate vaccines for players attending this year’s draft, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Although the league is encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations, the league will not bar players, coaches or team personnel from attending if they have not gotten their shots.

Per a memo from the league office, up to 10 fully vaccinated individuals can congregate in the draft room without masks or distancing requirements. Any draft room with non-vaccinated personnel will be capped at a 20-person capacity with protocols in place.

Beyond the draft, Dr. Allen Sills — the NFL’s chief medical officer — plans to encourage prospects and existing players to get vaccines. However, it will not be a must for players in the 2021 season.

This year’s (non-virtual) draft will kick off in Cleveland on Thursday, April 29 and run through Saturday, May 1.